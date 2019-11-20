Techplus to create tech inclusive platform for stronger digital economy

By Juliet Umeh

Technology Conference and Expo platform, Techplus, has revealed that henceforth, it will focus more in creating inclusive platform that will help build a stronger digital economy in Nigeria.

General Manager of the organisation, Eniola Edun, who explained the new focus at a pre-event breakfast meeting, recently said that the organization decided to take an assessment of where they are in the eco-system and how they can best re-invent themselves.

She said: “We started a journey early this year that is evolving our organisation into a platform for tech inclusion, positioning, connecting and enabling innovators in the eco- system for social change.

“We believe we can function as a voice that can project commendable social innovators so that they can attract quality partners and assistance that can get them to the next level. We have been leveraging on the goodwill that was built by the brand in the last four years and this journey has led us into discovering a lot of talents outside the concentrated areas of Lagos and Abuja.”

One of the discovered talents, Ahmad Moddibo of the North-East Humanitarian Innovation Hub, NEHIH, at the meeting, presented a documentary that revealed how the hub leveraged on technology to create prosthetic limbs.

According to Moddibo, the prosthetic limbs were made possible with the aid of the 3D Printing Machines at the 3D Labs installed by the North-East Humanitarian Innovation Hub and the efforts of its team.

Also, another young Nigerian engineer, inventor and technology entrepreneur, Silas Adekunle, spoke on the benefits of AI and Robotics.

Adekunle advised on the need for all stakeholders to contribute to the growth of this aspect of learning to avoid Nigeria lagging in this area.

He also emphasized the need to create an educational scheme that will expose young Nigerians to this relatively new field.

Also, Lagos State Commissioner for Science and technology, Hakeem Fahm, commended the efforts of Techplus in creating a platform that will enhance Nigeria’s digital knowledge which Lagos state can leverage on.

In his contribution, Minister for Communications and Digital economy, Isa Pantami, equally commended Techplus in its efforts in the last half a decade.

Pantami, who was represented by Chioma Oke-Aguguo of the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, said Techplus’ support to innovators is helping to grow Nigeria’s digital economy.

Vanguard