Supernatural transformation by God

By Pastor Kumuyi

GOD knows your needs and He desires the very best for your life and that of your family as well as for your community and the country at large. He has even gone a step further to make a promise to turn your broken life around and to wipe away those tears.

Because He knows the best for you, He wants you to understand that a complete make over that will improve upon your present dissatisfaction is achievable when you let Him order the course of your life and actions. And the instant this is done, sadness will turn to gladness, and a sinning lifestyle will transform into a saved one.

Once you have a divine encounter with the Saviour, the power of God from heaven takes a distinct hold on you and you will no more become a child of sin and Satan, and the past wicked and evil behavioural attitude you were addicted to would cease to have effect on you.

When a sinner experiences the extraordinary divine touch from God, there will be a remarkable experiential transformation in the life of that individual: such a person would move from grass to grace and glory; and if there had been sickness, it would translate into health, and sorrow would take the form of happiness. In fact, even the captive would become a conqueror because the power of God has come to stay.

2 Chronicles 7:13-14 “If I shut up heaven that there be no rain, or if I command the locusts to devour the land, or if I send pestilence among my people;

If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

If you make up you mind today to turn away from the lifestyle of sin that is stifling you and your family, then heaven will cause your status to change for the better because deliverance will come from on high and victory over the wiles and darts of the devil will be your portion.

But the question remains, and which is, why did God call us His people and yet we are still suffering?

Normally, the people created by God ought not to experience suffering of any sort. But since the problem of sin surfaced into our world, suffering has become synonymous with the living standard of the people world over. Human beings now live as though they are orphans, with no caring parent; even hunger has ravished a better part of the population with no end in sight.

Suffering, sickness, and oppression have become the bane of the human race because we claim to know God and believe in God, but we end up playing religion and by denying Him total reverence we spurn His offer of salvation for sin, which has brought untold harm to man and his kind.

To be continued

Vanguard