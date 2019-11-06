Stanbic IBTC’s @ease wallet to help drive financial inclusion

By Juliet Umeh

In line with its commitment to deepen financial inclusion and drive its digitization agenda, Financial Institution, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, recently launched the Stanbic IBTC @ease wallet.

According to the institution, the product is to provide a unique range of financial services to the informally served, the underbanked and the unbanked on various structured platforms with the last 10 digits of a phone number.

It said Stanbic IBTC @ease wallet affords customers the opportunity to access banking services such as interbank transfers, debit card issuance and cardless withdrawals from Automated Teller Machines, ATMs, or the Agent Network, amongst others.

Stanbic IBTC says the new service reinforces its drive to support the federal government to deepen financial inclusion and thereby drive economic growth. It also explained that customers can open a Stanbic IBTC @ease wallet through Unstructured Supplementary Service Data, USSD, application, App or Agent locations nationwide.

The Bank’s Executive Director, Personal and Business Banking, Wole Adeniyi said: “The Stanbic IBTC @ease wallet is a financial freedom vehicle for all Nigerians to access seamless financial services. This service is available to every Nigerian that can legally own a bank account.

The bank promised to follow up the product launch, with a series of market and Campus activations starting from the ongoing Lagos International Trade Fair.

Vanguard