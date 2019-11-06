Shippers Council challenges Customs on sanction for under declared goods

By Godfrey Bivbere

The Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, has called for outright seizure of all under-declared goods at the nation’s ports to serve as deterrent to Nigerian importers.

Executive Secretary of the Council, Hassan Bello, speaking through the Director, Regulatory Services, Celine Ifeora, at an anti-corruption workshop, stressed that until the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, starts implementing fully Customs Exercise Management Act, CEMA, the issue of under declaration will remain.

The Shippers Council boss, however, advocated for a window of between six months to a year to be given to sensitise all shippers before the commencement of full enforcement of the CEMA by the Customs.

He stated: “I will want to find out why the Customs are not doing what the CEMA has empowered them to do.

“The last time l spoke with a Customs officer, he said if you want to enforce it, over 90 per cent of the cargoes coming into the country will be seized.

“And l said fine, if that is the case can we give an extended time; let us say a year and then warn all the shippers that if they bring in any cargo that is not in conformity with the CEMA, it will be confiscated.

“I assure that the Nigerian Shippers Council is going to stand solidly behind Customs. Shippers Council is an agency that fights so much to see that things are streamlined in the sector.”

