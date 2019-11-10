Setting your house in order (3)

By Muoka Lazarus

JOHN 2:13-16 says: “And the Jews’ passover was at hand, and Jesus went up to Jerusalem, And found in the temple those that sold oxen and sheep and doves, and the changers of money sitting:

And when he had made a scourge of small cords, he drove them all out of the temple, and the sheep, and the oxen; and poured out the changers’ money, and overthrew the tables; And said unto them that sold doves, Take these things hence; make not my Father’s house an house of merchandise.”

Beloved, there is no doubt that the evil going on in our houses and hearts today are irritating to God because He considered them points of interaction with men. So, we must do something quickly to set our houses in the order that pleases God. Many people, who allow their hearts to be occupied with covetousness, love of money and things of this world are polluting the house of God.

Many Christians’ hearts are filled with canal propensities yet they want to win souls, preach and that is why the Lord is asking you today to firstly set your heart in order. Some people have turned the house of God into business centres, and have succeeded in turning the minds of their members to be fixed in money instead of what will make them get to heaven.

Many have turned the church into political field where offices and positions are contested with a do-or-die attitude, thereby causing their followers to be chocked up with contentions, thus giving no room for the Holy Spirit.

Our Master Jesus Christ used cane to send the money changers away from the temple, likewise we are expected to go and eradicate all the distractions in our houses, hearts, offices that are making us not to pay attention to the things of the Lord. We should be jealous of the house of God, for the house of God must not be misused by people who claim to be Christians but are not.

Beloved, how do you see what is happening in your local churches, houses, offices and market places? How do you see the life people around you are living? Are you seeing Christianity in them, are their lives bringing Glory to the house of God? Is there holiness and righteousness in your house, are your house members interested in the things of God. Do they go to church on time and listen to sermons, if not, God is asking today that you should set your house in order.

Brethren, it’s very necessary that you put to check your wife, husband, children, yourself, and get to know if they are saved, sanctified and are making efforts to go to heaven, ready for rapture, serving God and doing the will of God. If you find them wanting in any of the above, set your house in order, bring them to godly focus. Be concerned about what they do and how they do it in the house of God.

The Lord is telling us today to set our house in order, for the trumpet is about to sound. He loves us and has seen our commitment, labour, and wants us to set our house in order before the trumpet shall sound. We must not allow the house of God to be defiled, instead we must begin the purification from ourselves then affect the lives of those around us which includes our local church members.

We should always keep the temple of God (our heart) pure which is our house and the house of God. Setting your house/heart in order is a prerequisite of making heaven. So if that has not been done, make haste to do it before it is too late and God will bless you in Jesus name.

Brethren, let us keep to purity for this is the injunction of God. Keep your wife pure, keep the Children, friends and members of the church pure. Purity should be our watch word. So, let’s set our house in order.

Vanguard