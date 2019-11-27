By Prince Osuagwu

Smartphones maker, Samsung has escalated the multi-task function of a smartphone to a new level with its recent Galaxy Fold, released in Nigeria recently.

The device is an integration of tablet and smartphone in one piece, with incredible innovation in material, engineering and display.

No wonder, Samsung says it has created a new mobile category in the family of smartphones.

Managing Director, Samsung Electronics West Africa, David Suh, said Samsung prides itself with being at the forefront of design and technology innovation and the Galaxy Fold is a testament to that claim.

He said, “Quite simply, it’s a device that will change the way we use smartphones, as well as what we expect them to do into the future. I’m really looking forward to seeing user responses to this amazing device.”

The Fold’s highlights include 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display, which folds into a compact device with a cover display.

It offers new way to multitask, watch videos, play games, and more, bringing to life new experiences and possibilities years in the making.

When folded, Galaxy Fold’s slim silhouette slips easily into the pocket. It fits comfortably in the hand, putting all apps within easy reach. When opened up, the displays work together seamlessly with app continuity, allowing users continue effortlessly with whatever they may have been busy with when folded up.

It’s dual battery capacity uses and recharges both cells to prevent overcharging. To save power, the intelligent battery management puts apps not in use on reserve. This is made possible with the six pro-grade cameras. This feature helps users capture stunning photos and videos, making the device, a tool for communication and fashion rolled into one.

Vanguard