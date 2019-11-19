Rotimi Amaechi bags Polo Stallion award

By Chris Onuoha

The Honourable Minister of Transport, Rt. Honorable Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi has been honoured with the prestigious Polo Stallion Star Awards. The Honourable Minister was recognised among other things, for his revolutionary approach in the transport sector of the Nigeria economy since he assumed office.

The Minister was honoured yesterday at his Abuja office where he was presented the award plaque by the Team Members of Polo International Agency who recently returned to Nigeria after hosting the Polo International Contest awards in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai-United Arab Emirate.

Team-Leader, Mrs. Ibife Alufohai noted that His Excellency, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi was honoured for his landmark achievements in the Nigeria Transport sector in recent time. She maintained that the achievements are not only remarkable but outstandingly sustainable.

Alufohai stressed that the Stallion Star Awards was a rare recognition for exceptional impact makers who have served humanity in earnesty and excellence. She however, on behalf of the team, congratulated the Honourable Minister, noting that the recognition was an outright encouragement for his astute leadership and proactive intelligence in the sector.

“Under the leadership of Hon. Amaechi in the Transport Sector, the ministry has recorded tremendous improvement in rail sub-sector, safer Nigerian waterways; as well as improvement of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), especially in the areas of regulation,” says Alufohai.

She noted that the award event, Polo Stallion Star Awards was earlier held in September in Dubai, UAE, during which the Honourable Minister was unavoidably absent. However, she maintained that he has been presented with the distinguished recognition award at his Abuja domain.

Vanguard