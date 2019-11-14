Rohr pleased with Super Eagles, after comeback win against Benin

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has praised the attitude of his side after coming from behind to claim a 2-1 victory against the Republic of Benin in Wednesday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game.

Stephane Sessegnon gave the Squirrels the lead two minutes into the match before the Super Eagles rallied back with goals from Victor Osimhen and Samuel Kalu.

Rohr was impressed with the performance of his side in the encounter and lauded the competition in his squad. “The Benin Republic are good team, we knew what they did in the Afcon but our attitude was good,” Rohr said in a press conference.

“I’m happy with the result, to come back and win. Good to see competitions among the players.”

The German tactician has also praised the hospitality received by the three-time African champions in the capital of Akwa Ibom.

“We are good everywhere in Nigeria, we had good hospitality in Asaba. But it feels good to be back in Uyo,” he added.

Victory against Benin ensured the Super Eagles top Group L with three points from one game after Lesotho and Sierra Leone played out a 1-1 draw at the Siaka Stevens Stadium.

Nigeria will travel to Setsoto Stadium to slug it out with the Crocodiles in their second match in the qualifiers on Sunday.

Source: Goal.com

Vanguard News