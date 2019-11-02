Return NDDC back to Presidency – HOSCON

By Emma Amaize

The Host Communities of Nigeria HOSCON, yesterday, demanded return of the Niger Delta Development Commission , NDDC, back to the Presidency from the Ministry of Niger Delta without further delay.

HOSCON, led by Dr Mike Emuh, in a statement, claimed the Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio, was desperate to hijack the oil interventionist agency judging by his recent actions.



Quoting Emuh, the National Director of Media and Publicity, HOSCON, Okakuro Monday Whiskey, said:

“We are saddened by the current activities of the Niger Delta Minister Chief Godswill Akpabio, who is clandestinely trying all his best to hijack the regional developmental agency, the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC.”

‘HOSCON sees the intention of Chief Akpabio as anti-Niger Delta and a dangerous antics capable of igniting fresh crisis in the oil/gas rich region of Nigeria.”

‘We demand with total equivocation that the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC be urgently returned to the Presidency as its control from the Ministry of the Niger Delta will not only be counter productive, but give some selfish political grandiators undue advantage and cause unnecessary tension.”

“HOSCON believes that the ongoing drama in the Niger Delta ministry is nothing but a well designed orchestrated plot to hijack the proposed forensic audit ordered by Mr. President or at best protect the interest of all those who have soiled their hands in the multi billion contract scam that has bedeviled to the NDDC in the past 19 years of its existence.

“Without mincing words, Chief Akpabio does not need this volume of desperation if he has nothing to hide about the proposed forensic probe.

HOSCON has laboured so much to ensure sustainable peace in the oil/gas rich region and will not seat aloof and allow some self aggrandizing political appointees set the region on fire.

“We further demand that the Federal Government should ugently sack chief Akpabio and return NDDC back to the Presidency without further delay,” HOSCON stated.

Vanguard News