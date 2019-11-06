Reps to urge higher institutions to stop post JAMB/UTME screening

The House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to urge higher institutions in Nigeria to stop the post UTME/JAMB screening.

The lawmakers said it will also mandate its committee on Tertiary Education and Services to call for a joint meeting of the Federal Ministry of Education, JAMB and National Universities Commission to develop a unified template.

The post UTME, always paid for, has been made compulsory by various tertiary institutions for candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions.

The exams come after the prospective student passes the Nigerian entrance examination for tertiary-level institutions conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board Examination

The post UTME has since attracted a lot of criticisms. Critics say the exams are an unnecessary and unjust way to make money off the students.

In 2017, a former member of the Umaru Kurfi moved a motion to ban the compulsory Post-UTME examination for candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions.

Speaking on the motion, Ahmed Lawan, who was then the Senate Leader, said there was no need for post-UTME tests after the candidates have passed the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board.

“There is no need for this test. If we say we believe in JAMB, then, there is no cause for setting up a Post-UTME test. It amounts to stress and unnecessary financial requests,” Lawan said in 2017.

“After JAMB, they go-ahead to set up tests as if the one conducted by JAMB is not of standard. We must ensure that JAMB’s test is the only way to secure admission,” he noted.

