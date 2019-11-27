Repent or fall incurably ill, Prophetess warns Bobrisky

By Sylvester Kwentua

Cross-gender and social media celebrity, Bobrisky, has been warned to either change his ways or fall sick without a cure, by a prophetess.

The prophetess, who is from the Prophetic Ministry, identified as prophetess Dr Blessing Chidinma Prince, a.k.a Mummy B from Oyigbo, Rivers State Nigeria, has made a prophetic declaration following a revelation she had about Nigerian Barbie and cross-dresser, Bobrisky.

She made the declaration on her Instagram handle, where she said that the celebrity she-male will be struck with an incurable sickness if he does not stop his abominable ways.

“Prophecy! Prophecy!! Prophecy!!! That was how I got a message from God during the 2018 election, many hated me because of that, but at last, it came to pass. Any person that can reach Bobrisky should tell him the Lord is asking him to repent and change from his abominable ways; else sooner or later he would be incurably sick.

“Thus says the lord from prophetess Dr Blessing Chidinma prince, Mummy B Oyigbo Rivers State Nigeria,” the prophetess wrote.

How will Bobrisky react to this? Only time will tell.

Vanguard