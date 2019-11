A member of the House of Representatives representing Brass-Nembe Federal Constituency, Israel Sunny-Goli, cast his vote at Kemmer-Ama, Brass Ward II in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State on Saturday.

He described the election as peaceful and commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the quick arrival of election materials in units and wards across the state.

