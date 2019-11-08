Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition for SSA

By Theodore Opara

JAGUAR Land Rover has finally offered the Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition to the Sub-Sahara Africa market.

It should be recalled that when it debuted in 2017, the Range Rover Velar brought an enhanced dimension of glamour, modernity and elegance to the Range Rover family.

Designed to fill the white space between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport, the Velar offers levels of luxury, refinement and all-terrain capability never before seen in the mid-size SUV segment.

In sub-Sahara Africa, the Range Rover Velar is available with a selection of four- and six-cylinder diesel and petrol engines, but now it also comes as a range-topping Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition with V8 supercharged power.

The exclusive Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition has been developed by Land Rover Special Vehicles. Powered by a 405kW and 680Nm 5.0-litre V8 supercharged engine, the new addition features a range of design enhancements and will be available for one year only. The powerful new model accelerates from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds and is capable of 274km/h, while cosseting customers with traditional Range Rover refinement and comfort.

Uprated brakes and suspension components, plus bespoke settings for everything from the powertrain to the safety systems, ensure the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition mixes the personality of a performance car with the go-anywhere capability of a luxury mid-size SUV.

On the outside, the award-winning mid-size SUV features include a new front bumper with larger air intakes to feed the V8 Supercharged engine and cool the uprated braking system. A new grille and lower side mouldings combine with a revised rear bumper featuring integrated quad exhaust finishers. The exterior changes combine with a transmission tunnel undertray to ensure the fastest Velar in the range cuts through the air more efficiently.

Even the Range Rover lettering on the bonnet and tailgate has been enhanced, with a knurled finish on the metal element of the two-piece letters adding a fresh degree of sophistication to the exterior. The SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition is also the only Velar available in Satin Byron Blue – a unique metallic paint finish from Special Vehicle Operations – and all models feature a contrast Narvik Black roof as standard.

The lightweight 21-inch forged aluminium wheels weigh the same as the 20-inch rims on the core model, but customers can also specify optional 22-inch rims with a unique Silver Sparkle finish and diamond-turned edging or with a Dark Grey finish.

Vanguard