Press photography and challenges of multimedia

By Prisca Sam-Duru

The 1st Annual National Conference of Photojournalists Association of Nigeria, PJAN, themed “Press Photography and the Challenges of Multimedia” will take place from the 3rd to 6th December, 2019.

During the event, a minimum of one hundred photographs will be on display at the Lagos State Council of Arts and Culture, Alausa, Ikeja. The climax will be a lecture and award night on the 6th of December, 2019 at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ikeja, Lagos.

Eminent personalities expected at the occasion include the Chairman of Vanguard Media Limited, Mr. Sam Amuka; Major-General Ike Nwachukwu; First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Veteran photojournalist, Sunmi Smart Cole; Chief Olusegun Osoba; Chief Mrs. Nike Akande; and the Lagos State Commissioner of Information, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho.

Briefing the press in Lagos, PJAN’s Chairman Planning Committee, Mr. Abiodun Ajala, disclosed that the conference will feature exhibition of works and awards for highly rated published works as well as special awards that honour veterans who have contributed immensely to the growth and advancement of photojournalism in Nigeria. According to Mr Ajala, the photos, chosen from as far back as the 60s and 70s, which capture memories of our past, will be showcased alongside photos from the present.

The association which has existed for three decades, has over the years, held annual conference in Lagos but this year, thought it worthwhile to organise an annual national conference that will witness a convergence of members of the association from across the country.

Thus, PJAN, an affiliate of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, is gathering together to fashion out strategies to harmonise operations of photojournalists in ways that will endear professional practice in the society, in the face of near daunting threat by social and multimedia.

The platform also aims to help broaden the professional horizons of photojournalism by way of arming members with technological skills and innovations with which to effectively surmount the challenges of social and multimedia.

The awards for deserving photojournalists are in ten categories while two veterans will receive awards for their invaluable and inspiring contributions to photojournalism in the country.

The Chairman of Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Lagos State Chapter, Dr Qasis Akinreti while commending PJAN for putting up such a unique programme, said that the Union is proud to be associated with PJAN for taking innovative steps towards making the photojournalism profession the envy of all. Dr Akinreti urged them to work towards growing the profession beyond taking normal shots.

“No doubt, there are challenges posed by social and multimedia” he noted, stressing that there is always a difference in the quality of works done. “The photojournalist knows the best angle to take to produce better photographs as well as pictures that will tell the story perfectly thereby, bringing out the reality of our environment.

This is the first time photojournalism conference would be national and I am looking forward to when it will become an international conference,” he said.

