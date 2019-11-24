Preparing for hope for the needy (2)

By Muoka Lazarus

NOW that God has decided to visit His people and give hope to the needy, what therefore is expected from their preparation?

Exodus 19:10-11 says: “And the Lord said unto Moses, Go unto the people, and sanctify them to day and to morrow, and let them wash their clothes, And be ready against the third day: for the third day the Lord will come down in the sight of all the people upon mount Sinai.”

In the time of Moses, whenever God proposed to meet the Children of Israel, He must direct Moses to sanctify them to conform to His nature of holiness. This is because without holiness no eye shall see the Lord. Moses accordingly would cause them to cleanse and prepare themselves by washing their cloths.

The outward washing of clothes as commanded was a sign of the inward cleansing of the heart from sin, which God required of every one. To make them cleanse themselves from all sinful pollution and be conformed to His requirement, God would direct them to wash their clothes.

It was not that God regards their clothes, but it is a symbol of cleanliness, for while they would be washing their clothes, He would have them think of washing their souls by repentance. Just as we appear in clean clothes when we wait for great men, it is required of us by God to have a clean heart when preparing to meet Him.

As they devoted themselves to spiritual exercises like fasting, praying and abstaining from enjoyments during the preparation period, we are expected to conduct ourselves same way these few days. We must above other things ensure we bring our friends and neighbours for the blessing of God, if we do as the people of old did under the leadership of Moses, we are sure we shall be blessed with hope for our need.

Hebrews 10:21-25 says: “And having an high priest over the house of God; Let us draw near with a true heart in full assurance of faith, having our hearts sprinkled from an evil conscience, and our bodies washed with pure water. Let us hold fast the profession of our faith without wavering; (for he is faithful that promised;). And let us consider one another to provoke unto love and to good works: Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.”

Brethren, in approaching God, we should discard and reject all mediators except Jesus Christ. This is because we need no other mediator than He who has died for us and to trust in another is to reject him. As the people in the Bible days cleansed their bodies with water and blood of animals which they slaughtered, we in this dispensation have a better cleansing material in the blood of Christ, for Christ’s blood purifies the heart and conscience.

Thus it was fitted to make the conscience pure. The Jewish cleansing or sprinkling with blood related only to that which was external, and could not make the conscience perfect, but the Sacrifice offered by the Saviour was designed to give peace to the troubled mind, and to make it pure and holy.

Having known this, we therefore must come with unwavering confidence, with fullness of faith in God that leaves no room for doubt. No one approaches God in an acceptable manner who does not come to Him in this manner. So, as you conform as instructed and prepared for your needy to be met, I am assuring you that you shall not be disappointed in Jesus name.

Beloved, God is prepared to give the needy an enduring hope in this program. Don’t be left out, come and you shall be blessed.

