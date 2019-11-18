Portfolio managers position for global competiveness, sign MoU with CISI

By Nkiruka Nnorom

THE Association of Investment Advisers and Portfolio Managers (IAMP) has entered into partnership with the United Kingdom-based Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI) to raise the services of IAMP members to global standard.

The partnership will allow CISI to deliver its wide range of financial training products to the Nigerian capital market through IAMP platform, while IAMP will serve as an Accredited Training Partner (ATP) for all the stages of the CISI trainings in Nigeria in addition to having an exclusive APT for CISI’s wealth management, the pinnacle wealth management qualification offered by CISI.

Speaking at the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony in Lagos, Prince Abimbola Olashore, President/Chairman of Council, IAMP, explained that the discussions, between CISI and IAMP, which culminated in the MoU began two years ago and went through painstaking processes in line with the policies and standards of both organisations.

He said that the IAMP is committed to protecting investments by equipping its members and the investment community with requisite knowledge and discipline to provide professional and sound investment advisory to organisation.

According to him, upping the ethical standard of IAMP members would prevent unwholesome conducts and practices by other service providers and ensure that services provided by portfolio managers are devoid of conflicts and abuse.

Also speaking, Mr. Praneet Shivaprasad, representative of CISI, said: “There are three areas of focus in CISI and that is qualifications, continuous learning and supporting high standard of integrity and ethics and these are the three areas that the IAPM is pretty much concerned about in the investment advisory and portfolio management space in Nigeria.

“So, I believe that the two organisations are very closely aligned in what we aim to achieve in terms of promoting professional standards and raising the standards of professionals within our industry.’’

Vanguard