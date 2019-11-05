PDP warns INEC over RECs, others’ deployment

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday raised an alarm over what it called the deployment of extra national commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioners, RECs, from other states to Kogi and Bayelsa for the November 16 governorship elections.

The party said “It’s instructive to let the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, hierarchy know that PDP already has a due diligence report on each of the commissioners.”

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said: “Our party recognises that while some are of clean records in their previous responsibilities, there are others who are known to be of questionable character and have fared far below expectations in their responsibility.”

The PDP cautioned the INEC boss Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to note “that the deployment of officials with known integrity issues is capable of triggering crisis and jeopardizing the credibility of the electoral process.

“It is also important to state that Kogi and Bayelsa elections present an opportunity for INEC to show that it has become committed to free, fair and credible election without being influenced or manipulated.”

Vanguard