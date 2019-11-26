Breaking News
Oversight Function: Abia Assembly continues Project Monitoring

On 3:09 pmIn Newsby

Determined to ensure that contractors handling different projects in the State execute their jobs to specification and deliver in good time, the Works & Project Monitoring Committee of the 7th Abia State House of Assembly has continued its inspection tour of ongoing projects in the State.

The committee led by its chairman and member representing Isiala Ngwa North State Constituency, Hon Ginger Onwusibe, visited some of the sites today where they urged the contractors to ensure that the State got value for her money.

The sites visited are Aba Rd, Umuahia and Osusu Rd, Aba. Recall that the committee had earlier inspected ongoing projects at Aba – Owerri Rd being handled by Track-Care Construction Company where they were briefed by the Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Mr Timothy Iheoma; the Osisioma Flyover being constructed by China Zhonghou Construction Company, Faulks Rd being constructed by Setraco Construction Company, the Ifeobara Basin and the New Umuahia Road by Obikabia Junction, Ogbor Hill.

