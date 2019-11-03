By Victoria Ojeme

The government of the Republic of Turkey says that over 3,000 Nigerian students in the country are beneficiaries of Turkish government’s scholarships.

The Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Melih Ulueren disclosed this in Abuja at an event to mark the 96th Anniversary of the National Day of the Republic of Turkey.

The Turkish Nation established the Republic of Turkey after the collapse of Ottoman Empire in 29 October 1923.

Ulueren said the government attaches utmost importance to the cultural, educational and humane dimensions of their relations with Nigeria.

“In our country, more than a 3000 Nigerian students are studying in higher education. Some of these students benefits from the scholarship our Government grants every year to foreign students studying in Turkey. Besides, The Maarif Foundation started preparatory work in Abuja, with the aim of taking over the schools affiliated with FETO and educating Nigerian students properly,” he said.

The ambassador also expressed the Turkish government solidarity with the recent killing of the ISIS leader saying it marks a turning point the global fight against terrorism.

Since 2013, Turkey has been attacked by Daesh/ISIS terrorists numerous times, including in 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings, and four armed attacks.

In response to these attacks, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad.

Ambassador Ulueren said “Turkey is the only country to put a chest-to-chest combat against DEASH with boots on the ground. We have neutralized more than 4,000 DEASH terrorists on our own.”

“As our President Erdoğan said, the killing of ISIS leader al-Baghdadi marks a turning point in our joint fight against terrorism. Turkey will continue to support anti-terror efforts — as it has done in the past. Before and during the US operation, two days ago, we acted within the spirit of Alliance and strategic partnership in the framework of the fight primarily against the DAESH and PKK/PYD/YPG terrorist organizations,” he said.

According to him, “Over the past five years, we have largely eliminated another Fethullahist Terrorist Organization FETÖ, which attempted to use the economic and bureaucratic power that it accumulated over time to gain control over Turkish state and society.”

“One by one, countries that have heeded to Turkey’s warnings and learnt from her lessons are expelling this organization, which carries similar activities around the world under the disguise of education and health care. We urge all of Turkey’s friends to remain vigilant and take necessary action against the terrorist organization FETÖ which poses an existential threat everywhere it nests.”

He said that “Opening to Africa” constitutes an important pillar in the multidimensional character of Turkish Foreign Policy.

“Turkey’s annual bilateral trade with African countries reached to 24 billion Dollars. In the first half of 2020, the “3rd Turkey-Africa Summit” will be held in Turkey,” Ulueren said.

“We have 42 Embassies in Africa. Lastly, our Embassy in Burundi has been established. Thirty six [36] African countries have Embassies in Ankara and the Turkish Airlines flies to 58 destinations in 38 countries in Africa.”

“Turkish Airlines flies to four destinations in Nigeria 21 times a week in total. Flights to Port Harcourt as four times a week started last summer,” he said.

The Ambassador added that Turkey sees Nigeria – “the powerhouse of Her Region and of Her Continent – as a strategic partner in Africa and we aim to develop and diversify our relations.”

Vanguard