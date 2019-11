Opera Ads releases new ad units

By Abolade Oyeneye

Opera Ads has released new ad units to improve how online businesses interact with their customers in Nigeria. Opera Ads is an online advertising platform that integrates into the Opera product portfolio and its 350 million global users.

The company had, recently, announced the addition of new ad units that will help Nigerian advertisers increase engagement with their target audiences and maximize the performance of their online campaigns.

In traditional online advertising, marketers tend to redirect users to a landing page where they need to navigate a number of clicks to reach a call-to-action button for what they need, such as contact information, online chats, or just the phone number of a business.

Unfortunately, these action buttons are often not integrated with apps or phone functions, forcing the user to copy and paste numbers and email addresses, or memorize a phone number and a code to be able to complete the desired action.

“The new ad units in Opera Ads are seamlessly integrated with apps and smartphone functionalities, removing the amount of clicks needed and improving the experience of both the advertiser and the user.

“This means that people no longer need to remember phone numbers or copy and paste email addresses or annoying codes to get the information or service they need.

“These ad units are automatically integrated with popular services such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger and allow interaction through formats like USSD, SMS messaging, or via phone calls,” said Per Wetterdal, VP of Global Business Development at Opera.

“Opera Ads is changing the digital landscape of mobile advertisement within Opera’s key markets.

“The new ad units are unique to the mobile ad ecosystem, and provide access to Opera’s massive user base of more than 350 million users,” Per Wetterdal added.

Vanguard