Oodua Youth presents excellence award to EFCC’s Magu

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu was on Thursday presented an award of excellence by the Oodua Youth Parliament (OYP).

The award was presented to Magu at an event which was part of the National Youth Summit themed: Role of South in Nation building organised by the group and held at Arewa House Kaduna.

According to a press release made available to the media by Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC, Head, Media & Publicity, the award was presented to the commission’s acting chairman in recognition of his contributions in the fight against corruption, especially cybercrime in the country.

Magu who was represented by Kanu Idagu, Head Advance Fee Fraud Section, EFCC Headquarters, Abuja presented a paper entitled, Anti-corruption and Cybercrime.

In the paper, Magu observed the prevalence of corruption and cyber crime in poor nations.

“There is no country that is totally free from corruption, the incidences of corruption/cyber crime are on the increase especially in poor and underdeveloped states.

“However, to win this war everyone including the youths must rise to the occasion in order to drastically reduce this cankerworm,” he said.

He thanked the organisers for finding him worthy of the honour.

