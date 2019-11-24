Omobude, others extol virtues of Oritsejafor

By Sam Eyoboka

NATIONAL President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Reverend Felix Omobude has hailed his predecessor in office and immediate past President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, saying that the latter has positively touched several nations of the world.

Preaching a sermon titled “Discovering your secret place” with inspiration from Isaiah 38:1-2 at the just concluded Word of Life Bible Church’s annual convention tagged Jubilee Word Festival in Warri, Delta State, on the 32nd anniversary of the church, Omobude said the former CAN president has an incredible story to tell. The theme of the convention is: “2020: I’ve got the power (All the land which thou seeth…Genesis 14:15)” with preachers and gospel music ministers from across the globe ministering.

The month of November turned out to be a memorable month for Papa Ayo Oritsejafor who celebrated his birthday, the 32nd anniversary of his church, the Word of Life Church with headquarters in Warri, Delta State which was established on November 15, 1987 and he used the occasion to release his latest book, “God cannot lie” to mark the occasion.

“Waoh! 32 years! God is worthy to be praised! My friend, you sure have an incredible story to tell. To God be the all the glory. I rejoice with and thank God for you. We can come here over and over again and be with you because you have a good story,” Omobude said excitedly praying for the mammoth crowd of worshippers that God will make them tell good stories.

Continuing, he congratulated his successor who handed over to him at the 12th PFN annual biennial national conference at Uyo in February 2013, affirming that God has indeed been gracious to Pastor Oritsejafor.

“You have touched the nation. You have touched the nations of the world. You are still impacting lives and look at this place (pointing at the imposing International Gospel Centre headquarters of the church), every time I come here I meet something new. May God continue to lift you up,” he prayed for his blossomed over 50 years.

Speaking earlier while introducing the guest speaker of the day, Pastor Oritsejafor who is generally referred to as the Lion of Africa because of his dogged, audacious defence of the Church and boldness with which he addressed issues affecting the Church in Nigeria, described Omobude as an incredible man of God and a true friend of almost 50 years.

“I love this man and I appreciate him a lot,” Papa Ayo maintained, noting that in 1987 when the Word of Life Bible Church started, “somebody came and told me ‘we will see if you will survive beyond three months.’ Three months came and the same fellow said ‘we will see how you will survive 13 months’.

“Thirteen months came and past and the fellow extended his deadline to three years after three years I never heard that voice again. Today, we are here where we are to the glory of the Almighty God. God cannot lie,” Oritsejafor who told the world that he left N600 million in the coffers of PFN for the succeeding administration even after he had almost completed a Secretariat for the association, said.

Another special guest at the Jubilee Word Festival 2019, Bishop John Francis who came in from the US, described Pastor Oritsejafor as a pioneer of the mega church in Nigeria and urged Nigerians to accord him the respect he deserves and listen to him.

Similarly, Pastor Michael ‘Chinedu’ White was of the opinion that but for the Lion of Africa people like him would not be preaching today. “He is a trail blazer. He is a preaching machine who has motivated millions of people across the globe. It’s not a mean feat to be able to preach and excite people in Europe and Papa has effectively done that very successfully over the years. Papa Ayo, I salute you,” he stated even as he outlined seven nuggets on what to do when you don’t know what to do.

Vanguard