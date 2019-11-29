Oluwayemisi Kayode set to fight lack of direction among youth

Talented brand and digital communicator and the convener of Talktalkseries, Oluwayemisi Kayode Adebayo, is on a mission to fight violence among the youth through her much talked about interactive program.

According to her, the idea for the program aroused from the need for a more mentorship platform for youths as they need to tap into the knowledge, skills and experience of high performing and successful individuals.

Oluwayemisi, who spoke at the second edition of the program over the weekend in Lagos, said that program provides free career, business and mentorship for youths.

She, however, added that the objective is to help the teaming youths find a sense of direction in this century where violence and social vices are the order of the day.

“Talk Series is a highly interactive and engaging programme that brings together mostly young, established and aspiring entrepreneurs, students at secondary, tertiary levels, and professionals from all walks of life in sessions with icons in the society, mentors, influencers, leaders of opinions etc”

“The objective of TalkTalkSeries is to help our youths find a sense of direction as they navigate the journey of life and set themselves up for the highly competitive 21st-century global marketplace”

The Convener admitted that the present-day Nigerian youths are suffering from so many issues ranging from unemployment even, lack of access to business even as she said that education which was available before now seems to be far from the current day youths.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that our youths need all the help they can get in making wise choices relating to their Career, Business, Health/Wellness and Lifestyle options. With the help of our formidable panel of highly accomplished panelists, the right questions will be asked, the right answers will be found, and a roadmap for a sustainable future for our youths will become much clearer”

“Youths in today’s Nigeria are battling with a myriad of problems ranging from unemployment uncertainty about the future; lack of access to business, career and educational opportunities that were easily available to their parents a generation or so ago; dwindling options; and a general lack of direction”

On the reason for the choice of seasoned professionals as members of the panel, Oluwayemisi said that the youths need mentors that are why the program brings experienced and seasoned professionals from different walks of life.

“In their quest for a sustainable future, they need answers. They need solutions, they need mentors, men and women, who have overcome formidable odds and achieved great success in their chosen endeavours, as well as impact, influence and high value in the society”

“TALK TALK SERIES brings together knowledgeable, influential, accomplished and interesting personalities in the society as they explore a sustainable future for our youths in their quest to become successful professionals and entrepreneurs, and to make smarter career, personal and corporate branding, relationship, health/wellness, and lifestyle choices. It is moderated by a youth icon, and spiced with intervals of entertainment and other interesting activities”

According to her, “TALK TALK SERIES is a highly interactive programme. Apart from the Q&A sessions involving a live audience; it is set to generate a robust community of participants and viewers both on and offline and even terrestrial media who will be active contributors to the conversation, rather than mere recipients of information and ideas”

Speaking on the challenges, she said it is a free program and the major challenge they are facing currently is fund to run and sustain the program even as she added that the season 3 of the series will have more sessions.

