Ojezua can’t speak for us, Edo APC insists

The All Progressives Congress APC in Edo state has restated the suspension of its former state chairman, Anselm Ojezua, urging the public to disregard any statement credited to him as he does not and can no longer represent the party at any level.

State Publicity Secretary of the party, Chris Azebamwan in a statement Thursday in Abuja said the suspension of Mr Ojezua has since been ratified by the National Working Committee NWC of the party.

The statement reads; “Our attention has been drawn to a statement credited to Barr. Anselm Ojezua who for the records, has been suspended from our Party, in respect of the South-South Zonal caucus meeting of the All

Progressives Congress that held in Abuja today. A meeting in any case, to which he was not invited.

“For the avoidance of doubt, a vote of no confidence was passed on Barr. Anselm Ojezua by the State Working Committee of APC Edo State on 11th November 2019 and the resolution was ratified by the National Working Committee on 13th November 2019.

“By that action, Barr. Anselm Ojezua is no longer the State Chairman of APC Edo State, and cannot purport to speak or act in that capacity. His statement should, therefore, be disregarded by our teeming members and the general public”, the statement added.

