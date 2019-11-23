The Edo State Government has commenced enrolment of residents into the state’s primary health insurance scheme, to guarantee access to affordable and quality healthcare services in the newly refurbished health care centers across the state.

The Edo State Health Insurance Scheme and the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund are covered under the Edo Healthcare Improvement Programme (Edo-HIP), a holistic framework to overhaul and improve healthcare services in public health institutions in the state.

As modalities are being finalised for the roll-out of State Health Insurance Scheme, the Edo State Primary Health Development Care Agency (EPHCDA), has kickstarted an enrolment programme that would run from November 21 to 30, so as to galvanise the people to take full advantage of the offerings from EdoHIP.

Executive Secretary of the EPHCDA, Dr. Mrs. Mbarie Imuwahen said the team from the agency has visited communities in Ovia North East to register and enrol some of the rural dwellers in the programme so they can benefit from the government’s move to make access to quality healthcare seamless.

She noted that the state’s Ministry of Health is working assiduously to achieve the government’s directive for the efficient operation of the Health Insurance Scheme with the Commissioner, Dr. Patrick Okundia, leading the charge.

According to her, “The team was in Egbatta and Odunna community in Ovia North East for registration and enrolment of residents into the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund/Health Insurance Scheme. The communities are close to the Odunna Primary Health Care Center, which is among the 20 centres that were recently reconstructed.

“These are efforts to ensure a smooth kick-off of the Health Insurance Scheme in the state. We are happy that we are making progress. The health insurance scheme will ensure that the state government deploys the requisite materials to meet the health needs of residents in the state and it is important to get accurate data towards the realization of of this goal.”

The Odionwere of Oduna community, Chief Alfred Iyesogie, thanked the team for the exercise in the community, noting that they have his full support for the enrolment of members of his community for the scheme.

