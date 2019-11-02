Obaseki, others escape lynching at Oshiomhole’s residence

The crisis between Edo state governor and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress degenerated yesterday as angry youths from Iyamho Oshiomhole’s village in Etsako West local government area attacked the convoy of Governor Godwin Obaseki from Entering Oshiomhole’s compound after the maiden convocation of Edo University.

Vanguard gathered that the youths had mistaken the governor’s convoy for that of his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu who had earlier in the day an altercation with security agents while entering the venue if the convocation ceremony.

It was learnt that after the convocation ceremony, governor Obaseki accompanied by Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, his deputy governor Philip Shaibu and some dignitaries went to Oshiomole’s house to pay homage him when hoodlums prevented them from entering and started throwing stone at them.

Shaubu had earlier rode in a convoy of commercial motorcycles from Jatuu to the university where he was prevented from entering the school premises and the police had to disperse the crowd with teargas.

This was said to have infuriated the youths who now mobilised to Oshiomhole’s residence.

It was also gathered windscreen of two vehicles in the governor’s convoy were smashed with stone and had to turned back without seeing the chairman.

It was gathered that no injuries were sustained during the attack outside the windscreen that was destroyed. The governor who spoke with journalists at the Edo University shortly after the attack described the incident as unfortunate ” It is really unfortunate that we can’t feel safe at the house of our national chairman. I am not sure that if I went to the house of the national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, they will attack me the way they did in the house of our chairman,” He said, ” it is really unfortunate that thing has degenerated to this extent but we will continue to pursue peace and we cannot afford to lose the gains of the last three years”. Earlier, before the convocation supporters of governor Obaseki and that of Oshiomole stormed the institution chanting solidarity song in respect of the duo.

It was observed that while Obaseki’s supporters were shouting four plus four, Oshiomole supporters were also shouting three plus one, no more four. It took the intervention of the security agents that dispersed the group with tear gas canister to avert a possible clash between the supporters of the duo. Efforts to speak with the state police public relations officer, DSP Chidi Nwanbuzor, was unsuccessful as calls put across to him were not answered.

READ ALSO: Mane inspires dramatic comeback victory for Liverpool against Villa

Earlier, when speaking on the convocation, the Pro-Chancellor, Prof. Emeritus Thomas Okpo Kimble Audu, said the first convocation ceremony was a milestone in the life of Edo University, Iyamho. He said the convocation also afforded the institution to award first degrees to its pioneer students who were admitted in the 2015/2016 academic session. Delivering his goodwill message, His Royal Highness, Rilwanu Akiolu, Oba of Lagos, called on the students to embrace vocational skills that could make them self-sufficient and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s development noting that the era of waiting for the government to do everything for them is almost gone. He said the rate of unemployment in the country is becoming too worrisome and that the graduating students must learn to take their destiny in their own hands. On the part of the Honourable Minister of Education, represented by Prof. Joseph Anikwe said the federal government will do all in its capacity to support the institution in delivering quality education to the citizens of the country. Also speaking, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki commended the students for their success and promised to give the sum of N1m each the five best graduating students of the institution. Obaseki further encouraged the students to stay put in the university community to get their masters and should not b tempted by the juice offer being dangle at them by the financial institution. Moreso, the immediate past governor of the state and the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole thanked his successor, Godwin Obaseki for ensuring that the institution achieves the feat it has achieved today. He said the governor has kept to the spirit of continuity.