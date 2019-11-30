NPFL: Transfer of ownership between Delta Force and Kwara United

The League Management Company (LMC) has today November 29, 2019, received a notification from Delta Force FC for endorsement and approval, of transfer of ownership of the club to Kwara United pursuant to the NPFL Framework and Regulations.

We are also in receipt of an application from Kwara Utd FC for change of venue and name of Delta Force FC.

The LMC is currently reviewing these applications to ensure the minimum relevant rules, regulations, and procedures for acquisition, change of ownership and name in the NPFL Framework and Rules are complied with.

The review would also evaluate the validity of the reasons advanced by Delta Force FC in relinquishing the ownership of the club to ascertain that it serves the overall interest of the League and to ensure that the rights and privileges of the players and technical personnel of the clubs are protected.

As it stands and pending the conclusion of this process, Delta Force FC remains the name on NPFL official fixtures and the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba remains the registered home ground.

Source: npfl.ng

