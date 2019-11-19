NPFL: Eguma uncomfortable with Rivers United’s poor run

After failing to win any of its opening three matches, Rivers United coach Stanley Eguma has admitted that he is disturbed with his team’s run of results.

Eguma also admitted that the team will need to work on its goal-scoring issues as he believes that it’s the major problem behind their inability to win matches especially in Sunday’s 1-0 loss to FC Ifeanyi Ubah.

‘It’s unfortunate that we lost yesterday’s (Sunday) match. We dominated the game, created a lot of scoring chances even had a one-on-one chance but failed to score. I think we will have to go and work on our finishing as we clearly have that problem.’ Eguma told www.npfl.ng

The Rivers United coach who is the longest-serving coach with a club in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) criticized his player’s attitude to matches and urged them to show more professionalism.

My players need to show more professionalism in the way we execute our matches because that is what we need to turn things around.

‘It’s very disturbing that we are yet to win a match this season especially when you know that we are playing very well. We could have easily won all three matches we have played so far.’ Eguma concluded.

Rivers United so far have failed to win a match this season with draws against Kano Pillars and Heartland and a defeat to FC IfeanyiUbah.

They will be hoping to turn things around and perhaps claim a first win of the season when they take on NPFL heavyweights, Rangers International on Wednesday at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt.

Source: npfl.ng

Vanguard News