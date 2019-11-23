Nigerian Army relocates units to Epe over rail project

The Nigerian Army has relocated some of its units and formations located at Yaba to Epe to pave way for the expansion of railway projects in Lagos State.

The units relocated are the 81 Division Base Ordinance Depot, printing press, and tailoring factory.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, who disclosed this during the groundbreaking for the construction on Saturday, said the relocation would lead to enhanced military presence in the area.

He said: “We have to come back because of the Federal Government’s new drive to modernise the transport sector by establishing a new standard dual gauge railway system for our country.

“I want to use this opportunity to appreciate the cooperation of the honourable minister of transportation, in facilitating the prompt approval and release of funds that has made this a laudable project a reality.

“The minister was very supportive of the Nigerian Army throughout the negotiation for the movement of this unit out of Yaba for the speedy completion of negotiations and of course the funding.”

The army chief also commended the paramount ruler of Epe, Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun, for his continuous support for the Nigerian Army in its operations and the relocation of the unit base to the area.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who was represented at the event by the Deputy Director, Rail Transport Services, Mr. Barry Odii, said the ministry decided to support the army because of its cooperation in relocating the units from Yaba railway corridor. (NAN)

Vanguard

