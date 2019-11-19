Nigerian Army decorates 23 new generals

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Tuesday, decorated the newly promoted Major Generals and Brigadier Generals with their new ranks.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the decorated generals comprising one major general and 22 brigadier generals are among the recently promoted officers by the army authorities.

About 34 brigadier generals and 47 colonels were recently promoted to the next rank of major general and brigadier general respectively.

While congratulating the newly decorated generals, Buratai urged them to remain responsive in the discharge of the constitutional duties.

He said that the new ranks had placed the officers in position to take higher responsibilities, adding that they must be responsive to their troops as well as the training needs of their units.

Buratai also urged them to remain steadfast for the tasks ahead of them, advising them to see their promotion as call to more service.

“You must remain responsive to your duties, responsive to your troops, responsive to the training needs of your units,” he said.

The Chief of Defence Intelligence, AVM Mohammed Usman, told the newly promoted generals to see their new ranks as gift from God.

Usman urged them to continue to uphold the constitution in the discharge of their duties, adding that new ranks come with additional responsibilities.

“I want you to know that God gives promotion and it comes with additional responsibilities. To whom much is given; much is expected,” he said.

Also, the Army Chief of Policy and Plans, Lt.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, enjoined the new generals to be prepared to face more tasking challenges.

“You are now a problem solver not just identifying problems and making suggestions but you must be ready to solve problems. As generals you must be dedicated to service,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.