The Imo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has confirmed the arrest of one Uzochi Agbakwuru, an alleged notorious drug dealer in the state.

A statement issued in Owerri on Wednesday by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Uche Sampson, said Agbakwuru was arrested on October 18 and was in the agency’s custody.

Sampson described as “spurious,” a petition by one Frank Agbakwuruibe, urging Governor Emeka Ihedioha to order the “unconditional” release of Agbakwuru by the agency.

He described the suspect, who hails from Umuemeri Ogwu, Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo, as “a notorious drug peddler.”

He said the suspect had been on NDLEA’s criminal watch list for over 18 months before his arrest.

Sampson added that previous attempts made to arrest him were unsuccessful “because of his strong counter-intelligence network.”

According to the statement, 150 grammes of dried weeds confirmed to be cannabis sativa were allegedly found in his possession.

He described the offence as a violation of the provisions of the NDLEA Act, hence the resolve by the agency to track him down “by means of tactical decoy and subterfuge.”

The NDLEA spokesman said the suspect was arrested at his residence, where he attempted to escape.

He alleged that the suspect raised a false alarm and called his criminal associates and sympathisers, who later turned violent in order to obstruct NDLEA’s legitimate duty. (NAN)

