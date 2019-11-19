NDE begins poultry training for 50 youths in Delta

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) says it has begun practical training of the 50 youth recently inducted into its poultry farm scheme in Delta.

The State Coordinator of the agency, Mr. Tony Olu, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Asaba.

Olu said that the practice was a follow-up of the earlier orientation training given to the trainees by the Director-General of the agency, Dr. Nasiru Ladan, in Asaba.

“The practical actually commenced on Nov. 15 and it is expected to run for three months.

“On Thursday, Nov. 21, the trainees will be taken through a process of bird vaccination, water and feeding techniques and how to change wet litters to maintain good hygiene in poultry farm,” he said.

He said the trainees were recruited under the Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (SADTS) of the Rural Employment Promotion (REP) Department of the directorate.

According to Olu, the director-general of NDE, represented by the Acting Zonal Director, South-South, Mr. Duke Edem, inaugurated the programme earlier in the month, with a charge on the beneficiary to take it seriously.

“The DG approved the implementation of the programme for selected states of the federation with 50 persons to be recruited in a state and Delta is one of the benefiting states.

“The programme is designed to give experiential training in crop production and livestock farming to the unemployed, with emphasis on enhancing food production and mass employment.

“The training of which the curriculum is structured to include major areas of modern agricultural production, marketing, and agripreneurial training, life skill lecture and business plan, will last for three months,” he said.

The state coordinator said that at the end of the programme, the trainees would be linked with financial institutions and other sources of funds to sustain their businesses.

