NDDC’s management c’ttee not in national interest — Oshevire

Redeploy Akpabio from N’Delta Ministry — Ejughemre

By Ochuko Akuopha – Oleh

A former member representing Ughelli North Constituency II at the Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. Abel Oshevire, yesterday described the setting up of the interim management committee for the NDDC by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, as a misnomer and an act propelled by motives other than national interest.

This came as former Electoral Commissioner, in the defunct Bendel State, Olorogun Atuyota Ejughemre,

described the committee as a parallel body to the 16-man nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari, calling for Akpabio’s redeployment from the Ministry.

Oshevire, in a statement, said: “Let it be categorically stated that this costly mistake will aggravate the woes of the already-battered Commission and plunge it into a deeper financial mess.

“Senator Akpabio must tell Nigerians his real motive for rushing into taking such an unpopular decision which, obviously, wasn’t done in the larger interest of the people of the Niger Delta region or the Nigerian nation. He owes Nigerians that explanation.

“The minister has displayed high disregard for the feelings of the people of the oil-producing states who are eager for the new board, as constituted by the President, to be inaugurated, in addition to the forensic audit, which should be given to a foreign firm, with a clear mandate by the Presidency, to do a thorough job.”

On his part, Ejughemre said: “It does not require a prophet or any divination to know that Akpabio is playing the script of those that have contributed immensely to the rot in the NDDC.

“As a Leader and Elder Statesman in the Niger Delta, I make bold to say, without any fear of contradiction, that Akpabio`s three-man Board is a subtle attempt to appoint an Audit Firm that will do the looters’ biding and to draw a cotton wool on the eyes of Niger Deltans and Nigerians on the true state of affairs in the Commission.

“For a former Governor who has defected from PDP to APC for protection, this is the most unkind act to Mr. President who has given him another opportunity to serve as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“But more importantly, Political Analysts believe that Senator Akpabio is sending a warning signal to the incoming Board of the NDDC that he is in-charge and will run the Commission on a day to day basis. The 2000 Establishment Act of NDDC vests power in the Management Committee of the Commission to run the affairs of NDDC on day to day basis and not on the Ministry of the Niger Delta Affairs.”

