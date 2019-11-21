Navy Chief orders release of arrested vessels to EFCC

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

The Chief of the Naval Staff, CNS, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has directed naval commands to ensure that recently arrested vessels are processed and handed over to appropriate prosecuting agencies not later than December 15, 2019.

Ibas, according to the Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Commodore Suleman Dahun, gave the directive while addressing Principal Staff Officers, Flag Officers Commanding and Commanders of autonomous naval commands.

“Vice Admiral Ibas directed these units to work closely with zonal offices of prosecuting agencies and inform the Naval Headquarters and headquarters of such agencies of the handing over process,” the statement said.

The statement said, “The CNS commended the senior commanders for the efforts being made to ensure that the nation’s maritime environment is safe, recalling the numerous operations and exercises conducted so far to achieve this feat.”

It read in part: “As we are approaching the end of the year, Vice Admiral Ibas charged the Commanders to ensure that activities of criminals are curtailed and efforts are intensified by the Nigerian Navy to firmly control the maritime environment.

“Notwithstanding the achievements of the Service thus far, the CNS also directed the Commanders to ensure that officers and ratings uphold the core values of the Navy which are professionalism, integrity and teamwork.

“He also tasked the Commanders to lead by example, emphasize collective ownership of the Service and ensure the sanctity of the Service.

“He informed that the Navy was expecting new ships in year 2020 and called for proper and positive attitude towards the management of these new assets.

“On the operationalization of the ECOWAS Zone E, Vice Admiral Ibas stated that the operationalization of the proposed MOU between Nigeria, Togo, Republic of Benin and Niger Republic would facilitate joint patrols, emphasizing the collective resolve towards a safer Gulf of Guinea.”

