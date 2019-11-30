Navy cautions personnel against hate speech, cybercrime

By Emma Una

Rear Admiral David Adeniran, the Flag Officer Commanding, FOC, Eastern Naval Command has warned naval officers and ratings on the consequences of engaging in hate speech, cybercrime, drug abuse and rumour-mongering saying anyone who indulges in such would be made to face the law.

Speaking in Calabar on Friday during the 2019 annual Commanding Officers Ceremonial Sunset parade stated that such attitudes have no place in the Armed Forces but teamwork, loyalty and commitment to duty are the core values which are acceptable.

“Integrity, professionalism, total loyalty and commitment must remain the watchword of everyone who is in our armed forces because those are the potent mechanism we can use to protect the nation’s territorial waters at all times”.

Rear Admiral Adeniran said following the upsurge in criminal activities in the sea due to the closure of land borders, the Eastern Naval Command increased its surveillance in the eastern flanks and in the past few made several arrests of oil thieves, sea robbers and other criminals have been affected.

“The command increased its patrol to reduce the activities of illegal oil miners as well as pipeline vandalism of crude oil and our efforts led to the arrest of eight vessels, one hundred and forty-five large wooden boats, three hundred and twenty persons and the seizure of nineteen thousand, nine hundred and eighty-nine metric tonnes of petroleum products”.

He said those arrested have been handed over to the appropriate security agency for investigation and prosecution.

He commended the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Ibok Ette Ibass for giving the command the necessary support, training and equipment to function effectively.

” On the area of welfare, the Ministry of Defence, Nigerian Navy headquarters and the command embarked on several efforts for the welfare of officers and men ., Among these was the renovation of junior ratings accommodation in NNS Pathfinder and the construction of boys hostel Nigerian Navy School Calabar and PortHarcourt”.