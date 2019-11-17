Natasha asks INEC to cancel Kogi Central Senatorial District election

Emma Ujah

The Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the November 16, 2019, gubernatorial election in Kogi State, Barrister. Natasha Akpoki has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to call the election in the Kogi Central Senatorial District.

In a petition to INEC this afternoon, she alleged that there was no voting in the affected area due to violence.

The candidate who comes from the same Senatorial District, as the governor, Yahaya Bello, alleged that thugs of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were responsible for the violence.

