NAPPS boss canvasses regular training for teachers

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The Chairman of the Plateau State chapter of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, NAPPS, Mr Solomon Musa, has tasked members of his association to organise seminars for their teaching staff and provide them with relevant educational materials to enable them compete favourably with their contemporaries in other parts of the world. Musa who spoke in Jos, said capacity-building and improved skills were necessary because they would update teachers’ knowledge, equip them with modern trends in the various subjects they teach and enable them discharge their duties effectively.

He urged the Federal Government to implement policies that would improve the standard of education in the country, especially to ensure that the nation’s Colleges of Education produced qualified teachers as training provided by the colleges was critical in helping to improve the standard of education. His words: “Regular training, seminars and workshops are crucial in boosting teachers’ capacity. We encourage members of NAPPS to train their teachers constantly, take them on seminars and provide them with enough materials to compete with teachers in other parts of the world.”

Musa noted that private schools had provided employment for many Nigerians and most of the students who excelled in their academic activities were usually from private schools and stressed that in Plateau State for instance, the best students in the West African Examination Council, National Examination Council, exams, Senior Certificate Examination and the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, always emerged from private schools.