Mourinho continues Premier League romance with Tottenham appointment

Mourinho

By Emmanuel Okogba

Jose Mourinho’s appointment as Tottenham’s new head coach makes it his fourth spell in England managing three clubs. He replaces Mauricio Pochettino who was axed after managing to gather a paltry 14 points from their opening 12 Premier League games this season, sitting at a surprising 14th position – a clear case of reversed fortune considering that he managed the side to finish as runners up in the Champions League last season.

Jose Mourinho is not a stranger to the Premier League. He had two spells with Chelsea where he led a major revolution propelling the Blues to win back-to-back Premier League titles in his first stint before parting ways with the club on 20 September 2007 “by mutual consent”. He returned to the London side for his second stint in 2013 and won one Premier League title and one League Cup before departing the club for the second time in 2015.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, the self-styled ‘special one’ and ‘only one’ got himself involved in different controversies – one of which was the near touchline meltdown with then Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. He also introduced the term ‘parking the bus’ to football’s dictionary after a frustrating goalless draw with West Ham in 2014. After the match, Mourinho said, “This is not the best league in the world, this is football from the 19th century,” and, “The only [other] thing I could bring was a Black and Decker to destroy the wall.”

Club statement — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 20, 2019



Mourinho will go on to become Manchester United’s manager in 2016 after he agreed on a three-year deal. Manchester United had just parted ways with Louis van Gaal and Mourinho’s reputation will be put to the test – a test he only averaged. In his first season in charge, the club won the Community Shield, the League Cup and the prize for the second tier of European football (UEFA Europa League). The Red Devils finished second behind their city rivals in 2017/18 and lost the FA Cup final to Mourinho’s former club, Chelsea. Mourinho left Manchester United in December 2018, with the club lying in sixth place after 17 matches.

Mourinho is known to be very outspoken and will not mind having a go at match officials especially in this season where the introduction of VAR has led to referees making a lot of debatable decisions. Mourinho will look to get his new side back on track when they visit West Ham this Saturday in a week 13 bottom-of-the-table clash.

