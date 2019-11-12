Minister harps on evolving science, technologies to improve innovations

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has emphasised the need for Nigerians to explore evolving science and technologies for effective and improved innovations.

Onu said this on Tuesday in Abuja during the commemoration of World Science Day celebration with the theme ‘ Open science, leaving no one behind.’

” Nigeria cannot be great without attention to Science and Technology, Science has directly or indirectly influenced all sectors of the global economy which include education, health, transportation and Agriculture.

” Others are Sports, entertainment, exploitation, oil and gas, aviation, power and energy, space, communication, banking and tourism, ” he said

Onu said science enabled the development of new knowledge as well as the use of information to achieve the desired end.

He, however, called on Nigerians to appreciate science, saying it was a way of life and not just about researching in the laboratories.

Onu said the attainment of food security in the country could only be achieved with science and technological advancement.

He, however, advised the younger generations to be more productive in order to catch up and overtake development of technologies in western countries.

The Director, Science and Technology Promotion, Mr Ekanem Udoh, said open science was a novel concept, representing a culture change among stakeholders in the research, education and knowledge exchange communities among others.

” The main pillars include the future of scholarly publishing, fair data, open science cloud, education and skills, rewards and incentives,next-generation metrics, research integrity and citizen science

“Many countries have acknowledged the importance of the concept and the benefits of carrying everyone along in scientific endeavours.

In order to successfully implement the concept, there is a need to make it a culture through a strategic policy framework, advocacy and awareness,” he said

Udoh said the national and regional government and organisations should collaborate as well as provide funds for effective implementation.

He said if achieved, it would help to ensure the success of the concept towards fast-tracking the achievement of the SDGs for the common goal of all.

The National Professional Officer of Science, UNESCO, Mrs Enang Moma said science did not only bring about transformative change but also the road to sustainable development.

She said government at all levels needed to acknowledge the potential of science to federate different knowledge system, discipline, findings and contributions to a strong knowledge base in the pursuit of the SDGs.

One of the young innovators, Sumayya Musa-Iman, advised youths to be more confident and improve the standard of their innovations.

Another young innovator, Mr Inioluwa Joshua, said Nigerians should develop new ideas that would boost the economy as well as bring about solutions to their communities.

