Mercy of God is desirable

By Pastor Oloruntimilehin

THE faces of many people are yearning and asking for the mercy of God but not all the people that request for mercy receive it. This is based on what the scripture says in Exodus 33:19 “…I will have compassion on whom I will have compassion”. The above scripture is so powerful and implies that a person’s request for mercy does not guaranty his or her receipt of God’s mercy.

Many blind people were born before Jesus Christ but the one that was shown mercy and the sight restored was recorded in the Bible (Mark 10:46-52) “And they came to Jericho: and as he went out of Jericho with his disciples and a great number of people, blind Bartimaeus, the son of Timaeus, sat by the highway side begging. And when he heard that it was Jesus of Nazareth, he began to cry out, and say, Jesus, thou son of David, have mercy on me. And many charged him that he should hold his peace: but he cried the more a great deal, Thou son of David, have mercy on me.

And Jesus stood still, and commanded him to be called. And they call the blind man, saying unto him, Be of good comfort, rise; he calleth thee. And he, casting away his garment, rose, and came to Jesus. And Jesus answered and said unto him, What will thou that I should do unto thee? The blind man said unto him, Lord, that I might receive my sight. And Jesus said unto him, Go thy way; thy faith hath made thee whole. And immediately he received his sight, and followed Jesus in the way.”

Similarly many barren women existed but the ones shown mercy and bore children were recorded in the scripture. A lot of people were with problems but few that received the mercy of God were saved. All these people could be saved but which soul was ready to receive mercy.

The soul must be firstly prepared to receive mercy before he or she could be shown mercy. Mathew 7:7 said: “Ask and it shall be given to you, seek and you will find, knock and the door will be opened to you”. In the same vein, the Bible says you ask but it was not given to you because if you receive, you would use it for the lust of the flesh (James 4:3).

The two bible verses encourage and discourage people from requesting from God. Who deserve the mercy of God? What must people do to warrant the mercy of God? Who can receive God’s mercy. People that have pure heart, are not jealous. They bless and embrace good. They would go extra miles to mend things.

Imagine Sarah, sister and wife of Abraham, left all the affluence to follow Abraham on his journey. She did not discontinue the journey with her husband despite the problems they encountered in their journey.

In the course of the journey, she discovered the house of wealth could be destroyed if there is no child for them. She had been crying for child bearing to no avail. So if her husband and herself die then their calling and existence would be in vain.

These are the kind of people God shows mercy because they always think about the future. I pray God will show us mercy in the name of Jesus. If God shows you mercy then you have gotten everything.

Vanguard