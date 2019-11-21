Man jailed 23 weeks for punching his dog while walking in park

A dog owner has been jailed for over five months after he was caught on camera repeatedly punching his pet.

Robert Black was given the 23-week sentenced at Reading Magistrates’ Court for causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

A witness saw him beating his dog in Victoria Park, Newbury, Berkshire, on December 21 last year so contacted police.

He was arrested soon after and CCTV caught the moment that he attacked the mixed-breed dog. Black appears to have reacted when his pet tussled with other dogs in the park.

PC David Burleigh said: ‘Black demonstrated significant cruelty to his dog by punching it several times in the face, with no concern for its welfare.

‘This behaviour is clearly totally unacceptable for a pet owner and I am pleased that not only has he received a prison sentence for his actions but that he has been banned from owning animals for the next 10 years.

‘We take reports such as these seriously and will look to investigate and take action against anyone who carries out this type of offence.’

Black has also been banned from owning animals for 10 years and his two dogs have been rehomed.

