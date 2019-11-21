Man, 48, docked over alleged unlawful interference

A 48-year-old man, Babatunde Jeje, was on Thursday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, for allegedly using dangerous weapons to chase a family out of its property.

Jeje, a resident of Lekki, Lagos State, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful interference with property and demanding property with menace. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Sept. 2, at No. 1, Jikorji Court, First Unity Estate, Badore Ajah, Lagos.

She said that the defendant and some others broke into one Mr. Adetola Rasaki’s property with sticks, cutlasses, knives, and charms.

Olaluwoye said that the defendant chased Rasaki’s entire family out of the house, claiming that the property was his.

She added that the defendant threatened to kill Rasaki, if he found him on the property again.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 411, 301 and 340 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sections 301 and 340 stipulate three years’ jail term each for demanding property with menace and unlawful interference with property.

Section 411 provides for a two-year jail term for conspiracy.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Oghere, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Oghere said that the sureties must own a landed property within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed.

She also ordered that the sureties should show evidence of two years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Feb. 11, 2020, for hearing.

vanguard