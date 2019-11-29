Makurdi varsity VC decries cult related attacks on off-campus students

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi, FUAM, Prof. Richard Kimbir has decried the spate of cult-related attacks on students of the university residing outside the campus of the institution.

Prof. Kimbir said, “such attacks have continued to challenge our administration but we hope to win the war through diligent monitoring, counseling, and sanctions.”

The Vice-Chancellor who stated this in Makurdi while reeling out the achievements of his administration in the last two years said his administration had put measures in place to stem the tide.

He said the institution had engaged the services of local vigilante groups within its host community to complement the services of the conventional security agencies to check insecurity around the university.

Prof. Kimbir said his administration had also introduced an “E-identify Card which identifies students and staff status with ease” as part of measures to check the insecurity challenge.

“Similarly, the university has strengthened the security department of the university with the supply of modern security gadgets and also partners the Police and other relevant security agencies outside the university for quick response in times of emergencies.

“We have also commenced the perimeter fencing of the Campus to guard against trespass and encroachment on the university land.

“We have sustained the Host Community Vigilante Group arrangement which assist with security around the Host Community. The aforementioned efforts by administration have no doubt recorded huge success in students’ welfare and general security over the years,” he added.

Vanguard News