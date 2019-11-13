Makinde appoints Ex-Rep. Ogunwuyi DG, Investments, PPP Agency

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the appointment of Hon. Segun Ogunwuyi as the Director-General of the newly-established Oyo State Investments and Public-Private Partnership Agency.

A statement issued on Wednesday by Mr Moses Alao, the Special Assistant to the governor on Print Media, indicated that Ogunwuyi was a member of the state House of Assembly between 2011 and 2015.

“He later represented Ogbomoso North/Ogbomoso South in the House of Representatives between 2015 and 2019,” he said.

Also, who said that the appointment took immediate effect, added that the governor congratulated the new appointee and wished him success in his new task.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ogunwuyi holds a B.Sc. degree in Accounting and Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

A certified accountant and financial consultant, Ogfunwusi had consulted for top organisations like TNT Logistics (UK), Baker Hughes (UK), Nokia Siemens Network (Finland) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), among others.

