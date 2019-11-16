Lucky infertile couple to win free, full IVF cycle

Have you been married for five years or more and still hoping for the fruit of the womb? If you are, you could become the lucky Nigerian couple that is battling infertility and you stand to win a fully sponsored IVF treatment cycle.

This rare opportunity is being made possible by FertilityHub Nigeria as it is giving away the coveted prize in December 2019.

Infertility comes at a high price financially, emotionally and physically for many couples in Nigeria. It is expensive to treat and many infertile couples are not exposed to good health facilities.

Speaking on the initiative, the Coordinator, FertilityHub, Ms. Damilola Obafemi, said the initiative is essentially targeted at couples that cannot afford to pay for IVF cycles.

According to Damilola, the free treatment initiative is being paid for by a benevolent donor under FertilityHub’s “Sponsor A Couple” initiative.

“The motive behind the Sponsor A Couple initiative is towards helping such a couple that desires to have a baby through the Assisted Reproductive Treatment, ART, but is unable to afford the treatment.

“Infertility is a common challenge in Nigeria and couples that cannot conceive experience emotional and psychological trauma.”

Damilola said accessing basic assisted reproductive technology treatments can be challenging or impossible for many couples who want to conceive.

She said: “To participate, all that an interested couple needs to do is to send a one-paragraph write-up explaining why you deserve to be selected. State your full name, phone number(s), location and email address(es).

All entries are to be sent to support@fertilityhubnigeria.com. A statement from the organisers said entries submission will run from 16th November 2019 to 15th December 2019. The winner will be announced on 23rd December 2019. Note that only couples who have been infertile for a minimum of five years are eligible. After submission, a panel will screen all the entries prior to selection.

FertilityHub Nigeria is a support platform that provides fertility challenged Nigerians with support, information, and education. It is a platform for women and men experiencing infertility to get empowered, to discuss their situations and to receive relevant information about the best fertility treatment options available to them.

vanguard