Lalong rejoice with Kaigama over appointment

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

As Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama takes over as the Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja following the retirement of John Cardinal Onaiyekan, the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has congratulated Kaigama and prayed for God’s grace for him to succeed in the new assignment.

Lalong who described Kaigama’s appointment as a higher calling to divine duties also congratulated Cardinal Onaiyekan on his retirement saying he has contributed much to the growth of both the church and the country.

According to a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham, "Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has congratulated Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama on his appointment by the Holy Father, Pope Francis as the Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja following the retirement of John Cardinal Onaiyekan.

“The appointment of Archbishop Kaigama is a higher calling to divine duty which follows his impeccable track record of service in the Lord’s vineyard over many decades. The new Archbishop has tremendously contributed to the growth of the Catholic Church in Nigeria and Plateau State in particular where he consistently availed the State his wealth of wisdom and experience especially during difficult moments.

“I pray God to give him the grace to carry out the new assignment; I assure the Archbishop of the continuous prayers and support of the Government and people of Plateau State. I also congratulate John Cardinal Onaiyekan on his retirement after many years of meritorious service to the Catholic Church, Christendom and Nigeria at large where he stood for unity, justice reconciliation, accountability and righteousness. I pray God to grant him good health and more wisdom as he enjoys his life in retirement.”

