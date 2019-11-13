Lagos: LUTH CMD reiterates commitment to efficient service delivery

Prof. Chris Bode, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos, on Wednesday reiterated commitment to efficient service delivery in the institution.

Bode made the assertion while playing host to the Rotary Club of Ikate, Lagos.

According to him, the hospital has been repositioned to deliver quality and efficient services to the populace.

He said that the hospital does not want anyone to go abroad for medical treatment.

“LUTH now enjoys 24 hours uninterrupted power supply that has greatly helped in service delivery.

“The LUTH NSIA Cancer Treatment Centre, which was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in February, is privately managed and you don’t need to know anyone there before you are attended to.’’

“The X- ray Department is now functioning and it would be criminal for any doctor to send patients out for X-ray by January 2020,’’ Bode said.

He urged all to rise to the challenges of health programmes.

Bode commended the Rotary Club for the visit and donation of the Play Corner for LUTH Children’s Ward.

According to him, the hospital will look for credible programmes that Rotary can partner with.

He said that there was nothing more laudable than giving selfless service to those you do not know.

Earlier, the Rotary District Governor, D9110, Jide Akeredolu, said that Rotary does service delivery and brought it to the hospitals this time around for people to access.

According to him, Rotary has done wonderfully well in Lagos State and the flagship project, which is the worldwide elimination of polio, is actually at the final stage.

Akeredolu said that Lagos and Ogun State Governments had keyed into the vaccination of young girls against the scourge of cervical cancer, which would take place in November.

“Rotary Club will be immunising 10, 000 girls against the scourge of cervical cancer.

“Cervical cancer is one of those few cancers that could be completely eliminated through vaccination.

“The vaccination is expensive, but we are taking it head on, and we are going to build a generation of women that would be completely immune to cervical cancer,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that inauguration of the Play Corner for LUTH Children’s Ward D3 by Rotary Club of Ikate’ was witnessed by Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), LUTH; Rotarian Ebong Ekomobong, President, Rotary Club of Ikate and others.

