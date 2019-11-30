Lagos govt. adjusts closing, resumption dates for public primary schools Y2019/2020

Vanguard Logo

On 10:29 am
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has announced the adjustment in closing date for first term year 2019/2020 and resumption date for second term Y2019/2020 school calendar.
 
The state government through State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, announced the adjustment in a circular dated November 27, 2019.
The circular was signed by Mrs. M. A Folami, Acting Director, School Support  Services for Executive Chairman, SUBEB,
 
Folami explained that the measure has become necessary as the Public Pre-Primary School and Primary School Head Teachers and Teachers would be attending Eko Excel Pre Service Professional Development and Technology Training programme between December 2019 and January 2020.

The circular read in part, “I’m directed to inform you that the Commissioner for Education has approved that the Y2019/2020 Academic calendar for Lagos Pre-Primary and Primary schools be adjusted thus: For the first term of 2019/2020 academic session Lagos State Public Primary Schools will vacate Friday, December 6th, 2029 as against the earlier date of December 13th, 2019.
“For the second term of 2019/2020 academic session Lagos State Public Primary Schools will resume on January 20th 2020 as against the previous date of January 6th 2020.”

