KogiDecides2019: Musa Wada of PDP cast vote (PHOTOS)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Kogi State, Engr Musa Wada, has been accredited and cast his vote.
Like us on Facebook
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Kogi State, Engr Musa Wada, has been accredited and cast his vote.
Like us on Facebook