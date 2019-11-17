Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

KogiDecides: Dino Melaye’s nephew allegedly shot at PU yesterday, dies Sunday morning

On 8:07 amIn Kogiby
Dino Melaye
Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye has come out to announce the death of his nephew, Olorunjuwon after sustaining gunshot wounds at his polling unit on Saturday.

Dino Melaye announced this on his Twitter page Sunday morning saying: “My nephew Olorunjuwon who was shot at my pooling unit yesterday died this morning. My brother your death is a Supreme sacrifice in the struggle for the liberation of our people. Rest in peace aburo… So sad.”

ALSO READ: Thugs snatch ballot boxes at Melaye’s polling unit

 

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.