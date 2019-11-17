KogiDecides: Dino Melaye’s nephew allegedly shot at PU yesterday, dies Sunday morning

Senator Dino Melaye has come out to announce the death of his nephew, Olorunjuwon after sustaining gunshot wounds at his polling unit on Saturday.

Dino Melaye announced this on his Twitter page Sunday morning saying: “My nephew Olorunjuwon who was shot at my pooling unit yesterday died this morning. My brother your death is a Supreme sacrifice in the struggle for the liberation of our people. Rest in peace aburo… So sad.”

ALSO READ:

My nephew Olorunjuwon who was shot at my pooling unit yesterday died this morning. My brother your death is a Supreme sacrifice in the struggle for the liberation of our people. Rest in peace aburo… So sad. — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) November 17, 2019

Vanguard